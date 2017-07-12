Catholic World News

French prosecutor: no case against Cardinal Barbarin

July 12, 2017

A French prosecutor has cleared Cardinal Philippe Barbarin of Lyon of charges that he covered up evidence of sexual abuse.

The prosecutor recommended against any further action on the complaint against Cardinal Barbarin, “since the investigation did not demonstrate any criminal offense.” The prosecutor’s report noted when the cardinal was first informed of a sex-abuse charge against a priest of the archdiocese, he advised the victim to file a criminal complaint. There was no evidence that the cardinal sought to thwart a criminal investigation, the prosecutor concluded.

Cardinal Barbarin, who has been under heavy fire for months because of the complaint, welcomed the prosecutor’s finding, saying that it “brought a bit of truth and peace after passionate and sometimes defamatory polemics.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!