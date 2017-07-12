Catholic World News

Action urged on legislation against human trafficking

July 12, 2017

Bishop Joe Vásquez of Austin, the chairman of the US bishops’ Committee on Migration, has urged Congress to pass the Frederick Douglass Trafficking Victims Prevention and Protection Reauthorization Act of 2017 (H.R.2200), sponsored by Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ).

The prelate described the bill as “vital to continuing our nation’s efforts to eradicate human trafficking and assist human trafficking victims.”

Justice for Immigrants, an initiative of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, issued an action alert on July 11 calling on Catholics to ask their representatives to support the legislation.

