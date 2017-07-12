Catholic World News

EU court upholds Belgium’s ban on full-face veil

July 12, 2017

The European Court of Human Rights has upheld a 2011 Belgium law banning the niqab, or full-face veil.

“The controversial ban aims at providing the conditions of living together as a protection of other people’s rights and freedoms that can be considered essential, therefore, in a democratic society,” the Court ruled. “A concern for meeting the minimal requirements of social life can be considered to be a protection of other people’s rights and freedoms.”

