Catholic World News

EU court upholds Belgium’s ban on full-face veil

July 12, 2017

The European Court of Human Rights has upheld a 2011 Belgium law banning the niqab, or full-face veil.

“The controversial ban aims at providing the conditions of living together as a protection of other people’s rights and freedoms that can be considered essential, therefore, in a democratic society,” the Court ruled. “A concern for meeting the minimal requirements of social life can be considered to be a protection of other people’s rights and freedoms.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 8% of most Amazon purchases.

Watch, Seiko Men's SNK809