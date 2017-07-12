Catholic World News

French bishops’ conference lends support to evangelical youth gathering

July 12, 2017

The Conference of Bishops of France has lent its support to a six-day evangelical youth gathering that is taking place in Le Havre to commemorate the 500th anniversary of the Reformation.

The event will culminate on July 14, the national holiday, when the youth will pray for France.

Stating that Christ “is stronger than anything that can separate us,” the bishops’ conference said in a July 11 statement that “the Catholic Church is in communion with this event” and that a delegation of priests and faithful will take part in the prayer for the nation.

