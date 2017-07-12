Catholic World News

Pope recalls Europe’s ‘spiritual values’

July 12, 2017

Pope Francis referred Europe’s “spiritual values” in a tweet on July 11, the feast of St. Benedict, co-patron of Europe.

“Europe has a unique patrimony of ideals and spiritual values, one that deserves to be proposed again with passion and renewed vigour,” the Pope said.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!