Pope recalls Europe’s ‘spiritual values’

July 12, 2017

Pope Francis referred Europe’s “spiritual values” in a tweet on July 11, the feast of St. Benedict, co-patron of Europe.

“Europe has a unique patrimony of ideals and spiritual values, one that deserves to be proposed again with passion and renewed vigour,” the Pope said.

