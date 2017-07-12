Catholic World News

Leading Venezuelan bishop decries Maduro regime’s oppression

July 12, 2017

Addressing his brother bishops as they gathered for their summer meeting, the president of the Venezuelan Episcopal Conference said that the Holy Spirit is at work in the nation’s dioceses, leading the faithful to pray and share their goods during a time of national crisis and great need.

Archbishop Diego Padrón Sánchez of Cumaná cited the work of Caritas in providing food and medical care.

Stating that the Church is not politically partisan, the prelate said that the bishops have told Pope Francis that “there is no longer an ideological conflict between right and left,” but instead “a struggle between a self-referential dictatorial government that only serves its own interests, and a whole people that clamors for freedom.”

The prelates, he continued, have also told the Pope that the Maduro regime’s call for a new constitution will lead to “constitutionalization of a military dictatorship, socialist-Marxist and Communist,” with negative ramifications for human rights.

Evoking an image from the Gospel, Archbishop Padrón concluded by saying that even when Christ is asleep in the boat, the disciples should not lack faith, for His heart of full of love for His people.

