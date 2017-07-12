Catholic World News

Group documents civilian catastrophe in Mosul

Amnesty International has published a 50-page report documenting the toll on civilians in the battle for West Mosul, Iraq.

The report found that over 600,000 civilians were displaced from West Mosul, that up to 6,000 civilians were killed in attacks by Iraq, the US, and their allies, and that ISIS committed war crimes against civilians.

“Deliberately using civilians as human shields, [Islamic State] fighters trapped civilians in their homes by welding their doors shut, rigging booby traps at exits, or summarily killing those who attempted to escape,” according to the report. “They also regularly denied civilians medical care and confiscated their food.”

