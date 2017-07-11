Catholic World News

Missionaries of Charity file copyright for sari design

July 11, 2017

The Missionaries of Charity in India have obtained a copyright for the distinctive blue-and-white sari designed by their founder, Mother Teresa of Calcutta.

An attorney who arranged the copyright said that the Missionaries of Charity ordinarily avoid publicity, and so had not previously called attention to their copyright—which was actually granted on September 4, 2016: the date of Mother Teresa’s canonization. He said that took action to stop “unscrupulous and unfair usage of the design across the globe.”

