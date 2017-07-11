Catholic World News

Hindu pilgrims killed; Indian bishop decries fundamentalist violence

July 11, 2017

Seven Hindu pilgrims were killed when their bus in India’s disputed Kashmir province.

Five women and two men died when the bus carrying them was caught in a crossfire as Muslim militants battled police. Thirty other pilgrims were wounded by the gunfire before the bus pulled away from the scene.

Archbishop Felix Machado, who chairs the inter-religious dialogue commission for the Indian bishops’ conference, condemned the “ruthless assassination” of the pilgrims and called for an end to religious violence. He remarked that “faithful of different religious traditions live in fear, with anxiety and insecurity, under the sword of fundamentalist ideology that does not accept religious pluralism.”

