Hindu pilgrims killed; Indian bishop decries fundamentalist violence
July 11, 2017
Seven Hindu pilgrims were killed when their bus in India’s disputed Kashmir province.
Five women and two men died when the bus carrying them was caught in a crossfire as Muslim militants battled police. Thirty other pilgrims were wounded by the gunfire before the bus pulled away from the scene.
Archbishop Felix Machado, who chairs the inter-religious dialogue commission for the Indian bishops’ conference, condemned the “ruthless assassination” of the pilgrims and called for an end to religious violence. He remarked that “faithful of different religious traditions live in fear, with anxiety and insecurity, under the sword of fundamentalist ideology that does not accept religious pluralism.”
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 1:24 AM ET USA
I tolerate, not accept, religious pluralism. "We believe that this one true religion subsists in the Catholic…Church, to which the Lord Jesus committed the duty of spreading it abroad among all men. ...Religious freedom...which men demand as necessary to fulfill their duty to worship God, has to do with immunity from coercion in civil society. ...it leaves untouched traditional Catholic doctrine on the moral duty of men and societies toward the true religion and…the one Church of Christ." (DH 1)