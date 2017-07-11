Catholic World News

New works by Raphael discovered at Vatican?

July 11, 2017

Experts working on the restoration of frescoes in the Hall of Constantine, in the Vatican’s apostolic palace, have discovered two works which they attribute to the Renaissance master Raphael.

Raphael had planned the frescoes for the Hall of Constantine, but died before the work was completed. The frescoes were completed by his students. However, restorers are convinced that two figures were actually the work of Raphael himself.

