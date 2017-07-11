Catholic World News

Vietnamese Catholic blogger given 10-year sentence for criticism of government

July 11, 2017

The Vietnamese government has sentenced a Catholic woman to a 10-year prison sentence for her work on a blog that reported on human-rights violations.

Mary Magdalene Nguyen Ngoc Nhu Quynh was found guilty of “conducting propaganda against the Communist government.” She had posted articles critical of police violence against civilians and restrictions on democracy in Vietnam.

