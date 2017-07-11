Catholic World News

Pope sees US, Russia as dangerous allies

July 11, 2017

Pope Francis reportedly said that he is worried by “very dangerous alliances between powers that have a distorted vision of the world,” in a new interview with the Italian journalist Eugenio Scalfari.

According to Scalfari, the 93-year-old founder of La Repubblica, the Pope listed the nations that he sees as members of the dangerous alliances: “America and Russia, China and North Korea, Russia and Assad in the war in Syria.”

In the interview, conducted before the meeting of the G20 leaders in Hamburg, the Pope said that he was dismayed by the policies set by G20 nations, because they harm the poor. He argued that wealthy nations create the circumstances that force people to flee from their homes in poor countries, yet the same wealthy countries “fear an invasion of immigrants.”

Regarding the future of Europe, the Pope said that Europe “must become a federal community or it will no longer count for anything in the world,” according to Scalfari’s account in La Repubblica.

Scalfari has now published several interviews with Pope Francis. The Italian journalist does not record the conversations, nor does he take notes; he reconstructs the dialogue from memory. Vatican officials have cautioned that the quotations attributed to the Pontiff in Scalfari’s accounts may not be accurate.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!