Future uncertain for Mosul’s Christians

July 11, 2017

Iraqi’s Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said that the nation’s army has achieved victory over the Islamic State in Mosul following a nine-month battle.

The future remains uncertain for the Christians who fled the city during ISIS’ 2014 conquest. Faraj Benoît Camurat, president of Fraternité en Irak, told La Croix that “we really don’t really know yet whether there are any Christian families who have resettled.”

“They have suffered great trauma and many still fear the presence of dormant jihadi groups in the city,” he added. “No one knows whether the families will be able to reclaim the land and houses expropriated by ISIS. The question they ask themselves now is whether they should return to Mosul or settle in another Christian town in Nineveh.”

