60 imams who oppose terrorism visit attack sites

July 11, 2017

Sixty imams from seven nations are taking part in a weeklong visit to sites of terrorist attacks in Europe.

A Jewish writer and a French imam jointly planned the itinerary, during which local Muslims have the opportunity to gather to pray for peace. On July 11, the imams are visiting the parish in Saint-Etienne du Rouvray, France, where Father Jacques Hamel was murdered in 2016.

