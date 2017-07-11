Catholic World News
60 imams who oppose terrorism visit attack sites
July 11, 2017
Sixty imams from seven nations are taking part in a weeklong visit to sites of terrorist attacks in Europe.
A Jewish writer and a French imam jointly planned the itinerary, during which local Muslims have the opportunity to gather to pray for peace. On July 11, the imams are visiting the parish in Saint-Etienne du Rouvray, France, where Father Jacques Hamel was murdered in 2016.
