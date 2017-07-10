UNESCO recognizes Tomb of the Patriarchs as Palestinian heritage site
July 10, 2017
The UN’s Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron as a World Heritage Site, approving a request by the Palestinian Authority.
Israeli had strongly opposed the Palestinian request, but a majority of UNESCO committee members voted in its favor, recognizing the “Palestinian site.”
The Tomb of the Patriarchs is recognized by Jews as the burial site of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. For Muslims the Ibahimi Mosque is located on the site.
Posted by: ElizabethD -
Jul. 10, 2017 2:55 PM ET USA
In the Abraham episode of Stephen K Ray's admirable The Footprints of God films one of the most interesting parts is when he takes you inside this place, called the Machpelah. There is a small Jewish part and also a much larger Muslim part. It was clearly extremely politically sensitive and required some careful planning to get access to both sections. The original cave is below the structure of the Machpelah and there is a sort of well from inside the Muslim area leading down into it.