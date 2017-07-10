Catholic World News

UNESCO recognizes Tomb of the Patriarchs as Palestinian heritage site

July 10, 2017

The UN’s Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognized the Tomb of the Patriarchs in Hebron as a World Heritage Site, approving a request by the Palestinian Authority.

Israeli had strongly opposed the Palestinian request, but a majority of UNESCO committee members voted in its favor, recognizing the “Palestinian site.”

The Tomb of the Patriarchs is recognized by Jews as the burial site of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob. For Muslims the Ibahimi Mosque is located on the site.

