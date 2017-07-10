Cardinal Pell arrives in Australia to face legal charges
July 10, 2017
Cardinal George Pell has arrived in Australia to answer charges of sexual abuse.
The 76-year-old Cardinal Pell, who is on leave from his post as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, traveled from Rome to Sydney, Australia, in several stages, at the advice of his doctors. He had been told that he should not take long overseas flights because of a heart condition.
The cardinal, who has repeatedly asserted his innocence of misconduct, will answer charges in a Melbourne court hearing on July 17. To date prosecutors have not revealed the charges against him.
References:
- Cardinal returns to Australia to face sexual assault charges (AP)
- Pontiff grants Cardinal Pell leave of absence to face abuse charges in Australia (CWN, 6/29)
-
Posted by: geoffreysmith1 -
Jul. 10, 2017 6:01 PM ET USA
Cardinal Pell has walked into a set-up. The Australian media have already decided on the verdict. The objective is to subject him to an intense, deliberately prolonged trial, sapping whatever strength he still has, and thereby causing his death and silencing him forever. The outcome of this 'trial' is a foregone conclusion. Let us prepare to offer a requiem Mass for this good man: his enemies in the media will see to it that he does not survive.