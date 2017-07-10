Catholic World News

Cardinal Pell arrives in Australia to face legal charges

July 10, 2017

Cardinal George Pell has arrived in Australia to answer charges of sexual abuse.

The 76-year-old Cardinal Pell, who is on leave from his post as prefect of the Secretariat for the Economy, traveled from Rome to Sydney, Australia, in several stages, at the advice of his doctors. He had been told that he should not take long overseas flights because of a heart condition.

The cardinal, who has repeatedly asserted his innocence of misconduct, will answer charges in a Melbourne court hearing on July 17. To date prosecutors have not revealed the charges against him.

