Catholic World News

Papal condolences following apartment collapse in Italy

July 10, 2017

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has sent a message of condolence in Pope Francis’s name following a deadly collapse of an apartment block in Torre Annunziata, Italy.

Cardinal Parolin assured Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe of Naples of the Pontiff’s spiritual closeness to survivors and “fervent prayers of suffrage” for the deceased.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!