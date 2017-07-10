Catholic World News
Papal condolences following apartment collapse in Italy
July 10, 2017
Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, has sent a message of condolence in Pope Francis’s name following a deadly collapse of an apartment block in Torre Annunziata, Italy.
Cardinal Parolin assured Cardinal Crescenzio Sepe of Naples of the Pontiff’s spiritual closeness to survivors and “fervent prayers of suffrage” for the deceased.
