Turn to Jesus amid life’s problems, Pope encourages pilgrims

July 10, 2017

In his July 9 Angelus address (video, Italian text), Pope Francis spoke about Christ’s words in the day’s Gospel reading at Mass: “Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest” (Mt. 11:28).

“Who can feel excluded by this invitation?” the Pope said to the pilgrims who had gathered in St. Peter’s Square on a sunny, 96-degree day in Rome. “Jesus knows how hard life can be.”

When faced with life’s burdens and anxieties, we should turn to Jesus rather than remain closed in on ourselves or seeking an illusory solution, Pope Francis continued.

Jesus does not “solve problems magically,” the Pope emphasized, but makes us courageous in facing them. “He does not take the cross from us, but carries it with us.”

