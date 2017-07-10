Catholic World News
Vatican newspaper analyzes G20 summit
July 10, 2017
L’Osservatore Romano has published an unsigned front-page analysis of the 2017 G20 summit in Hamburg.
Describing the summit as a “great opportunity lost,” the Vatican newspaper criticized Russia and China for opposing efforts by the EU nations and President Donald Trump to take additional steps against human trafficking. The newspaper also lamented the lack of consensus on combating climate change.
-
Posted by: feedback -
Jul. 10, 2017 7:40 AM ET USA
A “great opportunity lost” is every time when the Pope's newspaper doesn't proclaim Christ to the world.