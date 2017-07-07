Catholic World News

Turkey holds off on seizure of Orthodox properties

July 07, 2017

The government of Turkey has not yet moved forward with plans to seize more than 50 properties from the Syriac Orthodox Church in the Mardin province.

Provincial officials have declared that the legal ownership of the properties—including churches, monasteries, and cemeteries—has lapsed. The properties are due to come under the control of the govenrment’s religion ministry. But officials said that if Syriac Orthodox can register proper evidence of ownership, the properties will not be confiscated.

