Catholic World News

Prelate says president still promises elections in Democratic Republic of Congo

July 07, 2017

“Elections will be held,” Archbishop Marcel Utembi of Kisangani said after a July 5 meeting with President Joseph Kabila of the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Archbishop Utembi reported that Kabila “has not stopped saying that there will be elections” this year, despite a lack of progress in scheduling the vote. The country’s Catholic bishops were instrumental in mediating an accord between the government and opposition, calling for elections this year.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!