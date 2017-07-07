Catholic World News

Texas bishop denounces ‘Pharisees’ who call for end to immigration program

July 07, 2017

Bishop Mark Seitz of El Paso, Texas, has denounced the state’s attorney general for opposing the extension of the DREAM program, which protects immigrants from deportation if they were brought into the US as children.

Attorney General Ken Paxton of Texas has joined nine other state attorneys general in a threat to bring suit against the Trump administration if it does not end the DREAM program, which was inaugurated by the Obama administration. In a column published in the El Paso Times, Bishop Seitz said that the threat showed a lack of “compassion toward those forced by life’s circumstances to carry heavy loads.”

The demand for an end to the DREAM program “really made me angry,” the bishop wrote. He likened Paxton and his colleagues to bullies “picking on the little kids” and to the Pharisees condemned by Christ.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!