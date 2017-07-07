Catholic World News

Eight candidates move toward beatification with new Vatican decrees

July 07, 2017

The Vatican’s Congregation for the Causes of Saints has issued decrees advancing eight candidates toward beatification.

The decrees, issued on July 7 with the approval of Pope Francis recognized:

- a miracle attributed to the intercession of Anna Chrzanowska (1902-1973), a Polish lay woman;

- the martyrdom of Bishop Jesus Emilio Jaramillo Monsalve, who died in Colombia in 1989;

- the martyrdom of Peter Ramirez Ramos, a Colombian priest who died in 1948; and

- the heroic virtues of:

Ismael Perdomo (1872-1950), a Colombian archbishop;

Luigi Kosiba (1855- 1939), a Polish lay Franciscan;

Paola of Jesus Gil Cano (1849- 1913), a Spanish religious;

Mary Elizabeth Mazza (1886- 1950), an Italian religious; and

Mary Crucified of Divine Love (1892- 1973), born Maria Gargani, an Italian religious.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!