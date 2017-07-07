Catholic World News

‘We all are sinners,’ Pope reminds Vatican maintenance workers

Celebrating Mass on July 7 for maintenance workers at the Vatican, Pope Francis remarked in his homily that “we all have a college degree in sin.”

In a meditation on the Lord’s call to St. Matthew, the Pope said that the Pharisees were quick to see others as sinful, but slow to recognize their own failings. He said that he was moved by the words of Jesus—“I did not come to call the righteous but sinners”—because they mean that Christ came for him. He encouraged his congregation to rely on Christ, saying: “When you are afraid of being weak and of falling, Jesus will help you back to your feet; He will heal you.”

The Pope recalled the story of St. Jerome, who told Jesus that he had offered him all his work on the Scriptures. Jesus replied that He wanted something more from Jerome: “Give me your sins.”

