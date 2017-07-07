Catholic World News

New archbishop for Milan, Europe’s largest diocese

July 07, 2017

Pope Francis has named Bishop Mario Delpini, the vicar general of the Milan archdiocese, to become the city’s new archbishop.

Bishop Delpini succeeds Cardinal Angelo Scola, who is retiring at the age of 75. Cardinal Scola—who has been regarded as one of the leading papabile entering the 2013 conclave that elected Pope Francis—reportedly had asked the Pontiff to accept his resignation and name his successor quickly, when the Pope visited Milan in March.

The appointment in Milan is watched carefully because it is the largest archdiocese in Europe. The influence of the archdiocese and the importance of its leadership is illustrated by the fact that twice in the past century the Archbishop of Milan has been elected Roman Pontiff: Popes Pius XI and Paul VI.

Archbishop Delpini will be the first Archbishop of Milan in the past 40 years who has spent his entire priestly life in the archdiocese.

