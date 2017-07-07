Catholic World News

Another Mexican priest murdered

July 07, 2017

A Mexican priest was murdered on July 5: the 18th Catholic priest to be killed in Mexico in the past six years.

The body of Father Luis Lopez Villa was discovered at his residence, bound and with stab wounds on his chest and neck. Neighbors reported that his assailants had first broken into the parish church.

Cardinal Norberto Rivera of Mexico City decried the murder and asked for quick police action to solve the crime.

