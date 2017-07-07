Catholic World News

Cardinal Tagle to priests: don’t begin Mass with ‘Good Morning’

July 07, 2017

Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila has told his priests that they should not say “Good morning” to the congregation at the beginning of Mass.

“Is not the expression, ‘The Lord be with you,’ more than enough?” the Filipino cardinal reasoned.

  • Posted by: Lucius49 - Jul. 07, 2017 4:25 PM ET USA

    The Cardinal is absolutely correct. When priests say Good Morning it means they don't understand the difference between the sacred and profane. The greeting at Mass is sacred. The same goes for Have a good day after the Go the Mass is ended. Bravo that he said it.

  • Posted by: feedback - Jul. 07, 2017 12:45 PM ET USA

    Priests who start Mass with a "Good morning" don't seem to grasp the supreme profundity of the "Dominus vobiscum."

