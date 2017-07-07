Cardinal Tagle to priests: don’t begin Mass with ‘Good Morning’
July 07, 2017
Cardinal Luis Tagle of Manila has told his priests that they should not say “Good morning” to the congregation at the beginning of Mass.
“Is not the expression, ‘The Lord be with you,’ more than enough?” the Filipino cardinal reasoned.
Posted by: Lucius49 -
Jul. 07, 2017 4:25 PM ET USA
The Cardinal is absolutely correct. When priests say Good Morning it means they don't understand the difference between the sacred and profane. The greeting at Mass is sacred. The same goes for Have a good day after the Go the Mass is ended. Bravo that he said it.
Posted by: feedback -
Jul. 07, 2017 12:45 PM ET USA
Priests who start Mass with a "Good morning" don't seem to grasp the supreme profundity of the "Dominus vobiscum."