International efforts continue to treat Charlie Gard

July 07, 2017

As diplomatic efforts continued in the bid to provide experimental treatment for Charlie Gard, British authorities have continued to insist that the child cannot be moved from Greater Ormond Street Hospital, where the staff plans to remove his life-support system.

Pope Francis reportedly offered to provide a Vatican passport for the ailing baby, enabling him to travel to Rome for treatment at Bambino Gesu Hospital. But in London, officials said that Charlie could only be released if doctors at Bambino Gesu were committed to the same course of action as those at Greater Ormond Street—that is, to removing the baby’s life support.

Meanwhile two hospitals in New York offered free treatment for Charlie if legal obstacles could be removed. Doctors proposed to send the treatment to London, and discussed means of transporting the child to an American hospital safely. All such efforts, however, were impossible as long as British officials remained adamant.

Charlie’s mother, Connie Yates, denied reports that her child is currently in pain. She told a British television show: “I promise everyone I would not sit there and watch my son in pain and suffering.”

