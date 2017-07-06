Catholic World News

Maronite bishops worried by spread of weapons, seek government controls

July 06, 2017

The Maronite Catholic bishops, at a meeting on July 5, issued a statement of concern about the proliferation of weapons in Lebanon and suggested government controls on the private ownership of firearms.

The bishops argued that the widespread ownership of firearms poses a threat to the stability of a country already split by political tensions. They observed that Lebanon has also seen a rise in the occurrence of criminal activity.

The Maronite prelates remarked that the spread of weapons is particularly dangerous in the refugee camps that are housing tens of thousands of refugees from Syria, including some members of jihadist groups.

