Mob attack on Venezuelan parliament

July 06, 2017

On July 5—Independence Day in Venezuela—a mob of supporters of President Nicolas Maduro broke into the nation’s parliament building and besieged lawmakers for several hours.

Several legislators and journalists were injured in scufflers with the intruders. Julio Borges, the president of the assembly told reporters that the attack was aimed not only at the legislature “but Venezuelan popular sovereignty, our democracy.”

The Venezuelan parliament, which is controlled by the opposition, has been stripped of its powers by the Maduro government. The attack on the legislature by Maduro’s supporters came just after Cardinal Jorge Urosa Savino of Caracas charged that the country is experiencing a “government war against the people.”

