Austrian bishop quits Pax Christi leadership, citing anti-Semitism

July 06, 2017

An Austrian Catholic bishop has resigned from his post as chairman of the international peace-activist group, Pax Christ, saying that he saw anti-Semitism in the group’s policies.

Bishop Manfred Scheuer of Linz said that his concern about Pax Christi’s stand was based not only on the group’s criticism of Israeli government policies, but on the outbursts that he had heard during discussions and public events. He cited in particular the verbal harassment of Jews who attended a lecture sponsored by Pax Christi.

