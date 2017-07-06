Austrian bishop quits Pax Christi leadership, citing anti-Semitism
July 06, 2017
An Austrian Catholic bishop has resigned from his post as chairman of the international peace-activist group, Pax Christ, saying that he saw anti-Semitism in the group’s policies.
Bishop Manfred Scheuer of Linz said that his concern about Pax Christi’s stand was based not only on the group’s criticism of Israeli government policies, but on the outbursts that he had heard during discussions and public events. He cited in particular the verbal harassment of Jews who attended a lecture sponsored by Pax Christi.
References:
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!
-
Posted by: geardoid -
Jul. 06, 2017 9:19 PM ET USA
Good for bishop Scheuer for standing up against anti-semitism, which is quite widespread still in Catholic groups, both liberal (who decry the cultural identity goals of Israel) and conservative (who are often rather triumphalistic in reference to the veil over Jewish understanding of the messiah). We must embrace our elder cousins from whom came salvation, and who will in the end have the veil lifted. St. Joseph (Youseff) pray for us.
-
Posted by: jackbene3651 -
Jul. 06, 2017 6:10 PM ET USA
No surprise there.