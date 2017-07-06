Catholic World News

Papal blessing for new Argentine broadcaster

July 06, 2017

Pope Francis has sent a message of support to a new Argentine Catholic radio station, which began broadcasting this week.

“Thanks for all the work you do,” the Pope said to the staff of the Cristo de los villeros station. The new broadcaster was founded by Father José Maria Di Paola, a friend of the Pope who had worked with him in the Buenos Aires archdiocese.

