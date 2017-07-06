Catholic World News

Pope sees ‘culture of encounter’ as path to peace

July 06, 2017

In a video message to a meeting of young people in Jerusalem, Pope Francis said that personall encounters are the first vital steps toward building a culture of peace.

The Pope sent his message to a meeting organized by Scholas Occurentes, a charitable group that he helped to establish in 2013 to promote educational and intercultural exchanges. He congratulated the Israeli and Palestinian participants in this week’s event, telling them that “you yourselves, beginning from your differences, have achieved unity.”

The Pope challenged the young peolpe for their dedication “to dreaming, to seeking meaning, to creating, to being grateful, to celebrating, to offering their minds, their hands, and their hearts in order to transform the culture of encounter into reality.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!