Catholic World News

Cardinal Tobin denounces anti-immigrant rhetoric, explains welcome for LGBTQ activists

July 06, 2017

Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, compared anti-immigration rhetoric with the acceptance of legal abortion as “a further brutalization of the American heart,” in an interview with the Crux news site.

Cardinal Tobin argued that “the current dehumanization of the undocumented” is similar to the legal rejection of the rights of the unborn. The damaging consequences of the rhetoric, he said, “affects not only the immigrant population but all of us.”

Questioned about the recent event in which he welcomed gay activists to his cathedral, Cardinal Tobin argued that he was not ignoring the teachings of the Church regarding the immorality of homosexual acts. “I don’t presume every person who identifies him or herself as LGBTQ is sexually active,” he explained. “If they’re attempting to live a chaste life, then they certainly need the support of the believing community, a chance to pray, and to know that they’re welcomed within the Body of Christ.”

