Cardinal Tobin denounces anti-immigrant rhetoric, explains welcome for LGBTQ activists
July 06, 2017
Cardinal Joseph Tobin of Newark, New Jersey, compared anti-immigration rhetoric with the acceptance of legal abortion as “a further brutalization of the American heart,” in an interview with the Crux news site.
Cardinal Tobin argued that “the current dehumanization of the undocumented” is similar to the legal rejection of the rights of the unborn. The damaging consequences of the rhetoric, he said, “affects not only the immigrant population but all of us.”
Questioned about the recent event in which he welcomed gay activists to his cathedral, Cardinal Tobin argued that he was not ignoring the teachings of the Church regarding the immorality of homosexual acts. “I don’t presume every person who identifies him or herself as LGBTQ is sexually active,” he explained. “If they’re attempting to live a chaste life, then they certainly need the support of the believing community, a chance to pray, and to know that they’re welcomed within the Body of Christ.”
References:
- Tobin: Abortion, anti-immigrant rhetoric both ‘brutalize’ the American heart (Crux)
- Cardinal Tobin ‘delighted’ with homosexual group’s plan for pilgrimage to Newark cathedral (CWN, 5/29)
-
Posted by: james-w-anderson8230 -
Jul. 06, 2017 8:47 PM ET USA
How can anyone equate pre-born children with criminals who have entered our country illegally?
-
Posted by: jackbene3651 -
Jul. 06, 2017 12:06 PM ET USA
Cardinal Tobin verbally attacked the President on the 4th of July. Kind of an insult to the tens of millions of American, many of them Catholic, who voted for Mr. Trump. Is this the way we can expect this pope's cardinals to act in future?