Catholic World News

Joaquin Navarro-Valls, longtime Vatican spokesman, dead at 80

July 05, 2017

Joaquin Navarro-Valls, the chief public spokesman during the pontificate of St. John Paul II, has died at the age of 80.

A Spaniard who was trained in medicine before becoming a journalist, Navarro-Valls was appointed as director of the Vatican press office by Pope John Paul II in 1984. The first journalist to serve in that role, became a key adviser and close friend of the Polish Pontiff. He remained in place as Vatican spokesman when Pope Benedict XVI was elected, retiring in 2006.

The death of Navarro-Valls was announced on July 5 by Greg Burke, who now occupies his former post as director of the Vatican press office.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop