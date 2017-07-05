Catholic World News

Pope welcomes news portal designed for European migrants

July 05, 2017

Pope Francis has applauded the launch of a news portal designed to provide information for migrants in Europe.

In a message to the ANSA news agency, the Holy Father welcomed the appearance of InfoMigrants.net, a collaborative effort by the French Media Monde and German Deutsche Welle agencies. The site offers news coverage in English, French, and Arabic.

Pope Francis expressed his “sincere appreciation for the important project” and promised his prayers for its success. He said that he hopes it serves migrants and “promotes the integration of these persons with all due respect for the laws of the countries which welcome them and, on the other, that it elicit within society a renewed commitment to an authentic culture of welcome and solidarity.”

