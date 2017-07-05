Syria’s Assad meets with Melkite Patriarch, seeks Christian support for national unity
July 05, 2017
Syria’s President Bashar al Assad met on July 4 with the newly elected Melkite Catholic Patriarch Youssef Absi and a delegation from the Melkite Synod.
The Syrian leader said that the Christian churches of Syria can play a key role in helping to restore peace to the country, by counteracting the influence of “extremist” religious ideologies that nourish terrorism. Assad characterized the current civil war in Syria as a conflict with terrorists, and argued that Christians can help to restore a common sense of national unity.
References:
- Syrian President Assad meets the new Patriarch and Bishops of the Melkite Greek Catholic Church (Fides)
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!