Catholic World News

UK officials resist diplomatic pressure to allow treatment of Charlie Gard

July 05, 2017

Despite diplomatic pressure, officials at London’s Greater Ormond Street Hospital say that they cannot allow 10-month-old Charlie Gard to be moved to another hospital in Rome or in the US for medical treatment.

Although the Vatican-run Bambino Gesu Hospital in Rome has offered free medical care for the child and US President Donald Trump has promised to arrange the same at an American institution, officials at Greater Ormond Street say that “legal reasons” prevent them from allowing a move.

British foreign secretary Boris Johnson has offered the same explanation to his Italian counterpart, Angelino Alfano, to explain why his government will not intervene to allow for the child’s transfer.

British courts have ruled that the hospital should remove Charlie Gard from a life-support system, despite his parents’ wish to pursue experimental treatment for the boy’s rare genetic disorder. The European Court of Human Rights has confirmed the British courts’ rulings.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!