Catholic World News

German Cardinal Meisner, one of four who submitted dubia, dead at 83

July 05, 2017

Cardinal Joachim Meisner, the retired Archbishop of Cologne, died on July 5 at the age of 83.

Born in Wroclaw, Poland—a city then under German control, known as Breslau—Joachim Meisner was ordained as a priest of the Diocese of Erfurt-Meiningen, Germany, in 1962. He was named an auxiliary bishop of that diocese in 1975, and in 1980 he became Bishop of Berlin. He was elevated to the College of Cardinals by St. John Paul II in 1983, and appointed Archbishop of Cologne in 1988. He served in that post until his retirement in 2014 at the age of 80.

Cardinal Meisner is reported to have been a strong advocate for the election of Pope Benedict XVI in the conclave of 2005. More recently he played a prominent role as one of the four cardinals who submitted dubia asking Pope Francis for clarification of Amoris Laetitia.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!