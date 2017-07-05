Catholic World News

Vatican recognized problems in care at Bambino Gesu Hospital

July 05, 2017

The Vatican has acknowledged that serious problems were discovered in an investigation into standards of care a the Bambino Gesu Hospital.

Earlier this week an investigative report by the Associated Press uncovered evidence of substandard medical care at the pediatric hospital in Rome, which is supervised by the Vatican. The 2014 inquiry concluded that pressure to maximize income had compromised the care for patients.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State, said on July 4 that some of the complaints reported in the 2014 study were unjustified, but admitted that other complaints were valid. He said that a new administration at the hospital had recognized the need to address those concerns, and “there is currently an attempt and serious effort to resolve them.”

