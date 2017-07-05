Catholic World News

Bishops’ officials ponder European pluralism

July 05, 2017

The general secretaries of Europe’s episcopal conferences met in Bucharest from June 30 to July 3 to discuss the Church’s role in a pluralistic Europe.Participants discussed cultural, economic, political, social, and religious pluralism, as well as “ecclesial pluralism,” or differing views within the Church.

“A pluralist culture strongly marked by secularism and individualism is gaining ground,” the Council of the Bishops’ Conferences of Europe said in a statement following the meeting. “Nevertheless, the will to share common values, founded in Truth, along with desire for God is growing more and more, especially among younger generations.”

The statement continued:

The Catholic Church recognizes in the present time an opportunity to live and witness with renewed commitment the joy of the Gospel of Jesus: a God who has assumed the human condition out of love, providing humankind with his support even at the most difficult times of history. By accompanying European pluralism in the light of the Christian message, the Church wants to witness this love of God to humankind.

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!