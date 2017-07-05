Catholic World News

Vatican newspaper op-ed raps France, Spain, Austria on immigration

July 05, 2017

In a front-page op-ed in the July 5 edition of L’Osservatore Romano, deputy editor Giuseppe Fiorentino criticized France, Spain, and Austria for betraying the ideals of the European Union by failing to share Italy’s burden of accepting migrants and refugees.

France and Spain have been cool to a proposal to accept asylum seekers in boats chartered by non-governmental organizations, and Austria has sent troops to the Brenner Pass on the Italian border to prevent migrants from entering the nation.

“We are asking for the work to be shared,” said Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni. “This is necessary if ... we are to avoid the situation in Italy becoming unsustainable and stoking hostility in a society which until now has responded in an exemplary way, with cohesion.”

References:

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!