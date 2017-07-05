Catholic World News
20 million at high risk of famine
July 05, 2017
The head of the UN’s Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), José Graziano da Silva, said at a conference in Rome that 20 million people are “severely affected” by a high risk of famine in northeast Nigeria, Somalia, South Sudan, and Yemen.
In addition, 19 nations are in a “protracted crisis situation,” typically because of war, droughts, and floods.
In a message of support to the conference, delivered by the Vatican’s Secretary of State, Pope Francis called for international recognition of a right to food.
