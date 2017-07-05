Arrests of religious believers in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan
Forum 18, a news service that documents violations of the right to religious freedom, recently reported on government crackdowns on religious groups in two Asian nations that once were part of the Soviet Union.
In Kazakhstan, 16 members of a Sunni Muslim missionary organization and two members of the Jehovah’s Witnesses were convicted during the first six months of 2017; most received prison sentences.
In Tajikistan, members of the secret police have arrested a Protestant pastor and raided a Baptist service. In addition, the government has forbidden Muslims under 40 from making a pilgrimage to Mecca.
