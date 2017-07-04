Catholic World News

Pope sends aid for Greek earthquake victims

July 04, 2017

Pope Francis has contributed €50,000 ($57,000) to a fund for earthquake victims on the Greek island of Lesbos.

A spokesman for the apostolic nuncio in Greece said that the “unexpected donation” came after Orthodox leaders on Lesbos asked their Catholic counterparts to inform the Pontiff about the devastation on the island after the June 12 earthquake. The papal gift will help to rebuild the devastated village of Vrisa.

The Pope’s gift is regarded as an ecumenical gesture, since the population of Lesbos is overwhelmingly Orthodox.



