Israeli extremist found guilty of arson in attack on Church of the Multiplication

July 04, 2017

An Israeli court has found a Jewish extremist guilty of arson in a June 2015 attack on an ancient Christian church.

Yinon Reveni, a 22-year-old who has previously been charged with arson attacks on churches and mosques, was found guilty of torching the Church of the Multiplication of Church of the Loaves and Fish, on the shore of the Sea of Galilee. Prosecutors had argued that Reveni was the leader of the attack.

Two other young men had been charged in connection with the arson attack. One, Yehuda Asraf, was acquitted; the other, Moshe Orbach, still faces criminal charges for inciting acts of violence against houses of worship.

The vandalism of the Church in Tabgha was one in a series of attacks on Christian shrines in Israel in 2015. The fire caused extensive damage, and the church was only re-opened last February after an expensive restoration project.

