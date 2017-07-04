Catholic World News

Reformed Churches accept joint Catholic-Lutheran statement on justification

July 04, 2017

The World Communion of Reformed Churches has accepted that Joint Declaration on Justification that was originally signed by the Catholic Church and the World Lutheran Federation in 1999, and later by the World Methodist Council in 2016.

The World Communion of Reformed Churches will formalize its assent to the statement at an ecumenical prayer service to be held in Wittenberg, Germany, on July 5.

The Pontifical Council for Christian Unity welcomed the acceptance of the statement by the Reformed Churches as an “important milestone” in ecumenical affairs. The Vatican body said:

One of the crucial issues of dissent between the Reformers and the authorities of the Catholic Church in the sixteenth century is thus being diffused and overcome, making further growth in spiritual and ecclesial communion between the Protestant and Catholic Churches possible.

