Cardinal praises German Protestants for condemning Luther’s anti-Semitism

July 04, 2017

At a meeting of the International Council of Christians and Jews in Bonn, Cardinal Reinhard Marx of Munich praised the Evangelical Church in Germany, a federation of 20 Lutheran and other Protestant bodies, for condemning Martin Luther’s anti-Semitism.

“This encourages us to continue along this path [of dialogue] with patience and perseverance,” said the prelate.

In his 1543 work On the Jews and Their Lies, Luther called upon his followers to set fire to “synagogues or schools and to bury and cover with dirt whatever will not burn, so that no man will ever again see a stone or cinder of them.”

“I advise that their houses also be razed and destroyed,” Luther continued. “I advise that safe-conduct on the highways be abolished completely for the Jews.”

