Mali: jihadist group releases video of kidnapped nun

July 04, 2017

A jihadist group in Mail has released a video in which six hostages appear, including a Colombian missionary sister kidnapped from her convent in February.

Jama’at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin (Group to Support Islam and Muslims), Al-Qaeda’s Mali branch, released the video on the eve of French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron’s visit to the West African nation.

The video is the first indication that Sister Gloria Cecilia Narváez Argoti, a nurse who is a member of the Franciscan Sisters of Mary Immaculate, was not immediately killed by her abductors. Two of the other five hostages are Protestant missionaries from Switzerland and Australia.

