Germany legalizes same-sex marriage

July 04, 2017

In a 393-226 parliamentary vote, Germany has legalized same-sex marriage.

Archbishop Heiner Koch of Berlin, responding on behalf of the German bishops’ conference, expressed regret at the passage of the measure and noted the irony of critics of the institution of marriage embracing the slogan “marriage for all.”

“The sacramental character of our marriage understanding remains unaffected by today’s decision in the German Bundestag,” he added.

At the same time, Archbishop Koch stated that lawmakers could have recognized same-sex partnerships without legalizing same-sex marriage. “A valuation of same-sex cohabitation can also be expressed by another institutional arrangement,” he said.

